Misses shot at space
Richard Federley was cut short of being named to the Canadian Space Agency recruitment team. The search started las summer with 3,700 applicants and now the list is down to just 17. Federley is a native of Salt Ste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|9 hr
|anonymous
|42
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 21
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC