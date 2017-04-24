Mechanical engineer Christine Dailey has worked to help astronauts exercise in space.
Many engineers spend their entire careers focused on a single area of research - say, the design of airplane components. Then there's Christine Dailey: Put simply, she's not your average engineer. Dailey has explored everything from fluids to electronics and has built an exercise machine for astronauts.
