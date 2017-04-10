Mars spacecraft's first missions face delays, NASA says2 min ago
NASA will probably delay the first two missions of its Orion deep-space capsule, being developed to send astronauts beyond earth's orbit and eventually to Mars, the US space agency said today. The first launch of the Orion spacecraft atop the planned Space Launch System, or SLS - set to become the world's most powerful rocket when it flies - is currently scheduled for early November 2018 with no crew.
