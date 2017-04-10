Man searches for Caribbean treasure u...

Man searches for Caribbean treasure using a secret map left by NASA astronaut

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

He's hunting for sunken treasure in the Caribbean, using a secret map created from outer space by one of NASA's first astronauts. Darrell Miklos, who is documenting the experience as part of a new Discovery Channel series, told ABC News that he obtained the treasure map from his longtime friend Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC