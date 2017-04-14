Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum
Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum ARCA Space Corporation, out of Las Cruces, will display their Haas 2CA Rocket in Alamogordo on Wednesday. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oILznT The New Mexico Museum of Space History will host the Haas 2CA rocket on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|15 hr
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC