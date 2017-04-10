Legendary flight director praises Spa...

Legendary flight director praises SpaceX for "taking risks"

Former NASA flight director Gene Kranz is best known for his prominent role in bringing the crew of Apollo 13 safely back to Earth-and the now famous saying, "Failure is not an option." But as NASA and the United States prepare to embark upon human missions back into deep space, Kranz warned this week that the country can't be too timid as it does so.

