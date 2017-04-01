International Space Station research ...

International Space Station research could lead to new bone-regeneration therapies

Read more: Salon

What do wounded veterans and astronauts have in common? Both could benefit from scientists that are researching a better way to regenerate bone tissue damaged by combat and long periods of time in the weightlessness of space. Melissa Kacena, associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Indiana University's School of Medicine, is leading a team studying whether a new treatment for stimulating bone growth is better than current options.

