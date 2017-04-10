In Photos: Expedition 51 Mission to the Space Station

Expedition 51 crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Jack Fischer of NASA answered questions from the press at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Facility in Star City, Russia. The March 31, 2017 interview took place at a Soyuz spacecraft mockup on day two of the final qualification exams for the astronauts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.