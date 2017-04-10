In Photos: Expedition 51 Mission to the Space Station
Expedition 51 crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Jack Fischer of NASA answered questions from the press at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Facility in Star City, Russia. The March 31, 2017 interview took place at a Soyuz spacecraft mockup on day two of the final qualification exams for the astronauts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|18 hr
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC