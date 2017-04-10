In Photos: Expedition 51 Mission to t...

In Photos: Expedition 51 Mission to the Space Station

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SPACE.com

Expedition 51 crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Jack Fischer of NASA answered questions from the press at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Facility in Star City, Russia. The March 31, 2017 interview took place at a Soyuz spacecraft mockup on day two of the final qualification exams for the astronauts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... 18 hr andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC