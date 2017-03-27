Huge problem reported on the Internat...

Huge problem reported on the International Space Station

14 hrs ago

NASA has just made an unnerving discovery about the International Space Station that caused some major problems for astronauts aboard. Astronauts conducting a spacewalk on the International Space Station discovered a major problem on their most recent mission, a problem that is most definitely not insignificant: a piece of cloth shielding went floating away.

