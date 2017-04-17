How to File for an Extension on Tax Day

How to File for an Extension on Tax Day

You may file an extension with the IRS that gives you up to six more months to file your taxes - but you gotta do it today and still have to pay. Filing an extension will spare you from late filing penalties - 5 percent of the amount of tax you owe for each month or partial month past the April 18 deadline.

