Full Interview: Nasa astronaut, Space...

Full Interview: Nasa astronaut, Space Camp alum Kate Rubins talks with SpaceAlabama.com

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAAY

Kate Rubins came to Huntsville in the seventh grade to attend Space Camp, and since then, she's become the third Space Camp graduate to go to space. Her six-month mission to the International Space Station began in July of 2016, and in April of 2017 she came back to Huntsville to meet with local NASA employees, students in town for a rocketry competition and Space Campers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC