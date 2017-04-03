Full Interview: Nasa astronaut, Space Camp alum Kate Rubins talks with SpaceAlabama.com
Kate Rubins came to Huntsville in the seventh grade to attend Space Camp, and since then, she's become the third Space Camp graduate to go to space. Her six-month mission to the International Space Station began in July of 2016, and in April of 2017 she came back to Huntsville to meet with local NASA employees, students in town for a rocketry competition and Space Campers.
