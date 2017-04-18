From swirling tornadoes to viewing thunderstorms from space: Check...
CLEVELAND, Ohio It's been another wild week in the weather world. A tornado ripped through a rural area in Nebraska, a massive roll cloud took over the sky in Wisconsin, the European Space Agency recorded a strong thunderstorm from space, a quick microburst was caught on camera in Nashville, and the Lyrids meteor shower is ahead from Friday through Saturday.
