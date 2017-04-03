First Female Space Station Commander Takes Helm Again: Watch Live Today
This morning , NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will become the first woman to twice command the International Space Station, taking command before three space fliers return to Earth. You can watch both events live here at Space.com.
