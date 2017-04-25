Far-Out Films: NASA Footage to Star in Space Movie Competition
Calling all filmmakers! NASA wants you to make a movie using the agency's own images and footage of space. The CineSpace Short Film Competition asks participants to make short movies that use publicly available images and footage from NASA.
