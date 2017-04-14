Donald Trump protesters the first in ...

Donald Trump protesters the first in history to reach space

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Before he died, Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell, who was the sixth person to walk on the Moon, said that 'from the moon, international politics look so petty'. He added that it made you want to 'grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say: "Look at that, you son of a bitch".'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... 16 hr Parden Pard 2
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC