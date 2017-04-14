Donald Trump protesters the first in history to reach space
Before he died, Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell, who was the sixth person to walk on the Moon, said that 'from the moon, international politics look so petty'. He added that it made you want to 'grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say: "Look at that, you son of a bitch".'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|16 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC