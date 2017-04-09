Could NASA Beat SpaceX in the Next Sp...

Could NASA Beat SpaceX in the Next Space Race?

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

On Tuesday, March 21, President Donald Trump signed a bill into law, officially funding NASA to the tune of $19.5 billion this year. The new law, officially dubbed the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, goes into effect on October 1 -- not a moment too soon, given that Trump's own budget proposal , published last month, suggests that by 2018, he hopes to cut NASA's budget to just $19.1 billion.

Chicago, IL

