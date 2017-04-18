Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with o...

Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbiting lab

Read more: Bangkok Post

A Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou 1 cargo spacecraft blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Wenchang in Hainan province on Thursday. SHANGHAI: China's first cargo spacecraft docked successfully with the Tiangong-2 space lab on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, marking a major step toward Beijing's goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022.

