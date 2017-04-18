China to launch first cargo spacecraft on Thursday
China will launch its first cargo spacecraft on Thursday, state media said, taking another step towards its goal of establishing a permanently manned space station by 2022. The Tianzhou-1 cargo resupply spacecraft will be launched at 7:41 p.m. , borne aloft on a Long March-7 Y2 rocket from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan, the Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
