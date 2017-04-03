Cassini spacecraft to dive inside Sat...

Cassini spacecraft to dive inside Saturn's rings for mission finale

A natural-color image of Saturn from space, the first in which Saturn, its moons and rings, and Earth, Venus and Mars, all are visible, is seen in this NASA handout taken from the Cassini spacecraft July 19, 2013 and released November 12, 2013. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Handout via REUTERS NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet, space officials said on Tuesday.

