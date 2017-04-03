Cassini spacecraft to dive inside Saturn's rings for mission finale
A natural-color image of Saturn from space, the first in which Saturn, its moons and rings, and Earth, Venus and Mars, all are visible, is seen in this NASA handout taken from the Cassini spacecraft July 19, 2013 and released November 12, 2013. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Handout via REUTERS NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet, space officials said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Tue
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC