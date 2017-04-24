Cassini spacecraft snaps a shot of Earth between Saturn's rings in final 'death dive' - here's the story of its 20-year journey The NASA craft has been orbiting Saturn for over a decade and has recorded a wealth of information about the planet and its moons He was the first person to notice the division of the rings of Saturn in 1675 and now, over 300 years later, a space probe bearing his name is orbiting the planet . The Cassini spacecraft was launched by the American space agency on October 15, 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.