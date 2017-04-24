Cassini spacecraft snaps a shot of Ea...

Cassini spacecraft snaps a shot of Earth between Saturn's rings...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Cassini spacecraft snaps a shot of Earth between Saturn's rings in final 'death dive' - here's the story of its 20-year journey The NASA craft has been orbiting Saturn for over a decade and has recorded a wealth of information about the planet and its moons He was the first person to notice the division of the rings of Saturn in 1675 and now, over 300 years later, a space probe bearing his name is orbiting the planet . The Cassini spacecraft was launched by the American space agency on October 15, 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 7 min Another View 37
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 21 Patriot AKA Bozo 47
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... Apr 15 andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC