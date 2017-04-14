Cassini Sees Atlas; Saturn Moon Captured by NASA Spacecraft Camera
Space.com described the images as the "best-ever photos" of the moon, which resembles a "flying saucer." They were taken as the spacecraft came within about 7,000 miles of Atlas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|8 hr
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC