Boeing reveals 'Deep Space Gateway' that humans will use as stepping stone to MARS

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Boeing has taken the wraps off a new type of spaceship that could act as a half-way-house between Earth and Mars . Called the Deep Space Gateway, it would hang about on the far side of the moon and act as a docking station for spaceships on their way to the red planet.

