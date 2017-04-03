Big asteroid to whiz (safely) by Earth this month
The space rock, known by the very dull name of 2014 JO25 will safely fly by Earth on April 19, according to NASA. The chances of it pounding our planet and leaving us for the dead? Zero, experts say.
