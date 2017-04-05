Bezos Sells $1 Billion a Year in Amazon Stock for Space Project
Internet billionaire and aspiring rocket man Jeff Bezos said he sells $1 billion a year in Amazon.com Inc. stock to fund Blue Origin LLC, the company fueling his dream of sending people into space. "My business model right now for Blue Origin is I sell about a billion a year of Amazon stock and I use it to fund Blue Origin," Bezos said Wednesday at the Space Symposium, an annual industry conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
