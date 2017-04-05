Bezos Sells $1 Billion a Year in Amaz...

Bezos Sells $1 Billion a Year in Amazon Stock for Space Project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

Internet billionaire and aspiring rocket man Jeff Bezos said he sells $1 billion a year in Amazon.com Inc. stock to fund Blue Origin LLC, the company fueling his dream of sending people into space. "My business model right now for Blue Origin is I sell about a billion a year of Amazon stock and I use it to fund Blue Origin," Bezos said Wednesday at the Space Symposium, an annual industry conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC