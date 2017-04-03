BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$in...

BDB: The Space Coast is back in bu$ine$$, Buzz Aldrin is a boss and R.I.P. Dandelion crayon

14 hrs ago Read more: Florida Today

Space tourism is on the up and up, astronaut Buzz Aldrin flies with the Thunderbirds and Crayola retires Dandelion In a historic first for the company and the industry, SpaceX launched and landed a "flight proven," or refurbished, Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Space Coast is back in business , baby! Sure, we aren't back to the Space Shuttle days when crowds in the thousands gathered along the banks of the Indian River, cameras in hand, waiting for launch.

