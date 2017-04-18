Atlas 5 rocket to launch space station cargo ship

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying an Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship was moved to the launch pad Monday to set the stage for liftoff Tuesday on flight to deliver some 7,600 pounds of supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. Running nearly a month late because of hydraulic problems, an Atlas 5 rocket was hauled to its Florida launch pad Monday, setting the stage for blastoff Tuesday on a mission to boost a space station-bound Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship into orbit.

