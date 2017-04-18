Atlas 5 rocket to launch space station cargo ship
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying an Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship was moved to the launch pad Monday to set the stage for liftoff Tuesday on flight to deliver some 7,600 pounds of supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. Running nearly a month late because of hydraulic problems, an Atlas 5 rocket was hauled to its Florida launch pad Monday, setting the stage for blastoff Tuesday on a mission to boost a space station-bound Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo ship into orbit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo...
|Apr 15
|andet1987
|3
|D L bLeak reaper
|Apr 7
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC