Astronaut Tim Peake attends the Queen's Easter Court party
Major Peake, who became the first Briton to form part of the crew of the International Space Station , and his wife Rebecca joined the monarch at her favourite home in Berkshire on Monday evening. The Queen takes up official residence at Windsor for a month each spring for Easter Court when she hosts dinner parties, often for famous guests who in the past have included director Tim Burton, actress Helena Bonham Carter, James Bond star Daniel Craig and actress Rachel Weisz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|6 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC