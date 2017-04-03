Astronaut Tells of Living, Working in, and Getting to Space
Astronaut and Cape Codder Daniel Burbank talks about space travel and his experience of life at the International Space Station. Burbank, of Yarmouth Port, has logged a total of 188 days in space, and 7 hours 11 minutes of space walk time.
