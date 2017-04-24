Astronaut reveals secrets to pooping, having sex in space
Space: the final frontier, the gateway to other worlds and civilizations, a constant source of wonder and speculation. By the way, on that note, what's it like to poop and have sex up there, anyway? These queries, paramount in their importance to the scientific pursuits of mankind, were recently asked by Gizmodo reporters Ryan F. Mandelbaum and Rae Paoletta during their interview with astronaut Mike Massimino, who has taken two trips to space to help fix the Hubble Space Telescope.
