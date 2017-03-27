April Fools' Day Space Pranks: A Trip to Mars and Legendary Moon Golf Found
Today, you can sign up for an once-in-a-lifetime trip to Mars and even see the golf ball that was lofted from the lunar surface nearly 50 years ago at a new museum exhibit - also, Happy April Fools' Day! Netflights.com and The Museum of Flight have a few April Fools' space pranks up their sleeves today, April 1. The travel company offered customers the opportunity to register for pioneer trips to Earth' exosphere, the Moon and even to Mars. Spacefarers were informed they would launch from a "top-secret" spaceport in Lake District, UK, aboard a 20-passenenger spacecraft called TS48.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|18 hr
|Born in the USA
|22
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC