April Fools' Day Space Pranks: A Trip...

April Fools' Day Space Pranks: A Trip to Mars and Legendary Moon Golf Found

15 hrs ago

Today, you can sign up for an once-in-a-lifetime trip to Mars and even see the golf ball that was lofted from the lunar surface nearly 50 years ago at a new museum exhibit - also, Happy April Fools' Day! Netflights.com and The Museum of Flight have a few April Fools' space pranks up their sleeves today, April 1. The travel company offered customers the opportunity to register for pioneer trips to Earth' exosphere, the Moon and even to Mars. Spacefarers were informed they would launch from a "top-secret" spaceport in Lake District, UK, aboard a 20-passenenger spacecraft called TS48.

Chicago, IL

