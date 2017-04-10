American, two Russians return from Space Station
Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA is among three crew members from the International Space Station who returned to Earth Monday, after 173 days in space. The three landed in Kazakhstan at approximately 7:20 a.m. EDT.
