a First protest in spacea uses astron...

a First protest in spacea uses astronauta s famous words to target President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sunherald.com

On Wednesday, 56 years to the day after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, a Phoenix-based collective called the Autonomous Space Agency Network launched a weather balloon to about 90,000 feet. The balloon, Aphrodite 1, weighed a little over a pound and was inflated with 120 cubic feet of helium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASA to announce new discoveries about ocean wo... 4 hr andet1987 3
D L bLeak reaper Apr 7 Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar '17 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar '17 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,317,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC