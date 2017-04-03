3 Lessons About Mental Toughness You ...

3 Lessons About Mental Toughness You Can Learn From Yoda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Whether you're a Star Wars fan or not , there is a profound degree of wisdom conveyed in the pithy quote above. Let me set the scene if you need a refresher on the quote, which occurred in The Empire Strikes Back .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper 1 hr Brandy trujillo 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC