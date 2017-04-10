10 Things to Know for Friday

This Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 image provided by NASA shows plumes of gas and dust-sized icy particles, top, emerging from the southern region of Saturn's moon Enceladus as the Cassini spacecraft made a close flyby of the icy moon. NASA's Cassini spacecraft has detected hydrogen molecules in the geysers shooting off the ice-encrusted ocean world, possibly the result of deep-sea chemical reactions between water and rock that could spark microbial life, according to findings announced Thursday, April 13, 2017 in the journal Science.

