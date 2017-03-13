X-37B space plane is nearing orbital record
The US Air Force's mysterious space plane is on track to break the mission duration record of 674 days. The solar-powered space plane, which looks a lot like a miniature version of NASA's space shuttles, had been originally designed to repair satellites before NASA discontinued the project and passed it over to the US Department of Defense back in 2004.
