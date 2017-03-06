World's 1st woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, turns 80

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, carries flowers to congratulate the first woman in space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, on her 80th birthday in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 6, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates the first woman in space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, on her 80th birthday in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.