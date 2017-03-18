Will Orbital ATK Build a New Space Rocket?

At one end of the space launch continuum, you have United Launch Alliance, whose Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle, developed by Boeing , can put a payload massing in excess of 28 tons into orbit in a single launch -- at a cost of $350 million. At the other end, new space start-ups like Vector Space are promising to launch a new generation of small satellites into low-earth orbit for prices as little as $2 million a shot.

