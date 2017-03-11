Was Shaquille O'Neal joking when he said the earth is flat?
Shaquille O'Neal signs autographs for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana with American Express at the NBA Store for NBA All-Star on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NBA great turned analyst, actor, celebrity pitchman and civic leader Shaquille O'Neal is trending upon word he voiced support for the notion that the earth is flat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC