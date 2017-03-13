Valentina Tereshkova, First Woman in ...

Valentina Tereshkova, First Woman in Space, Celebrated in London Exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

A new exhibition in London celebrates the life of the world's first woman to fly into space, from her days as a factory worker through her 1963 flight into Earth orbit to her continuing role as a global icon for her country. " Valentina Tereshkova: First Woman in Space ," now open at Science Museum, London, tells the story of the Russian cosmonaut through artifacts and archival photographs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC