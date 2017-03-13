Valentina Tereshkova, First Woman in Space, Celebrated in London Exhibit

A new exhibition in London celebrates the life of the world's first woman to fly into space, from her days as a factory worker through her 1963 flight into Earth orbit to her continuing role as a global icon for her country. " Valentina Tereshkova: First Woman in Space ," now open at Science Museum, London, tells the story of the Russian cosmonaut through artifacts and archival photographs.

