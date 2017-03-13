Valentina Tereshkova, First Woman in Space, Celebrated in London Exhibit
A new exhibition in London celebrates the life of the world's first woman to fly into space, from her days as a factory worker through her 1963 flight into Earth orbit to her continuing role as a global icon for her country. " Valentina Tereshkova: First Woman in Space ," now open at Science Museum, London, tells the story of the Russian cosmonaut through artifacts and archival photographs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC