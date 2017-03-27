US Vice Admiral Calls for Code of Con...

US Vice Admiral Calls for Code of Conduct for Space

2017-03-27 Voice of America

The deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command is calling for the development of a code of conduct for space as dreams of altruistic exploration fade. Vice Admiral Charles Richard believes establishing norms and practices of behavior in space would help nations better understand each other's activities.

