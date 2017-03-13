Trump's NASA Budget Would Cancel These 4 Earth Science Missions
Four NASA Earth science missions will get axed if the Trump administration's 2018 federal budget request makes its way into law. On the chopping block are the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem satellite; the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-3 experiment; the Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory Pathfinder; and the Deep Space Climate Observatory .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC