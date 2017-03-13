This Valkyrie R5 humanoid robot is put to the test with Mars colonization on the horizon

NASA's Space Robotics Challenge awarded Northeastern University with a $2-million Valkyrie Robonaut 5 robot, which is now undergoing tests in a Massachusetts warehouse to prepare for the finalist round this June in a virtual simulation of a red-planet landing. The robot arrived at Northeastern in 2015 as part of a proposal that Engineering Professor Taskin Padir sent to NASA for the Space Robotics Challenge software testing, reports Tech Crunch.

