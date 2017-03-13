This Valkyrie R5 humanoid robot is put to the test with Mars colonization on the horizon
NASA's Space Robotics Challenge awarded Northeastern University with a $2-million Valkyrie Robonaut 5 robot, which is now undergoing tests in a Massachusetts warehouse to prepare for the finalist round this June in a virtual simulation of a red-planet landing. The robot arrived at Northeastern in 2015 as part of a proposal that Engineering Professor Taskin Padir sent to NASA for the Space Robotics Challenge software testing, reports Tech Crunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC