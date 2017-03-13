This Isn't a Futuristic Space Station, Just the Modern Tree Snake House
You might mistake this for a space station of some sort at first glance, but it's actually just the Tree Snake House by Rebelode. It can be found in Pedras Salgadas, Portugal, and most certainly live up to its name, as the exterior is covered in slate scales topped with wood paneling.
