The tortoise: Blue Origins sees small steps as key to space business
While SpaceX pursues an accelerated path to the moon and beyond, Jeff Bezos maintains that small, incremental progress will help Blue Origin prosper in the long run. A week after SpaceX founder Elon Musk stole headlines with his proposal to send two paying customers on a flight around the moon next year, another private space company came out with more modest news.
