Terrifying footage shows Cyclone Debbie from outer space
Terrifying footage taken from the International Space Station shows Cyclone Debbie forming just off the far north coast of Queensland. The category four cyclone is the worst to hit Queensland since Yasi six years ago, and is expected to make landfall south of Bowen at midday on today.
