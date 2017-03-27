Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX o...

Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX on Course for Historic Relaunch...

11 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of 1st previously flown Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 27 Mar. 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, FL. History making launch of first recycled rocket is slated for 30 March 2017 with SES-10 telecommunications comsat.

