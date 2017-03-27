Successful HotFire Test Sets SpaceX on Course for Historic Relaunch...
SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of 1st previously flown Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 27 Mar. 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, FL. History making launch of first recycled rocket is slated for 30 March 2017 with SES-10 telecommunications comsat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|5 min
|Fair Game
|6
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC