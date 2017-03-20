Stephen Hawking is planning to go in to space
Having suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for most of his adult life, Hawking certainly isn't the typical astronaut candidate. Despite his disability however, there may soon be a chance for him to live out his dream of going in to space thanks to entrepreneur Richard Branson.
