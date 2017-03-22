SpaceX's sustainable space travel: Re...

SpaceX's sustainable space travel: Recycled rockets are green...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Today, the cost of building and launching multi-stage rockets varies depending on orbital altitude, weight and how much insurance is needed against the ever-present risk of rocket failure, but it's safe to say one launch can cost at least tens of millions of dollars. For example, sending a multi-ton payload on an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance, the joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, Driving these costs down is one of the main reasons why Elon Musk cofounded Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, in 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC