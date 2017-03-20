SpaceX's Dragon Splashes Down With Cargo Intact
The ability to safely retrieve scientific samples, satellite parts, and other cargo from the International Space Station has NASA engineers excited. SpaceX's Dragon resupply mission to the International Space Station successfully concluded its latest journey early Sunday morning, when the Dragon cargo capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
