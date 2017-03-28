SpaceX test-fires "used" rocket for Thursday launch
Crowds pack the Canaveral National Seashore on May 27 last year to witness the liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket SpaceX Falcon-9 passed through static fire test before planned as one of the key phases of prepares before Thursday launch from LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX was contracted to deliver to orbit SES-10 communications satellite to orbit.
